Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

UConn loses 4 games

The third-ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team has postponed its first four games after a member of the program tested positive for covid-19, the school said Monday night. The Huskies were going to play Quinnipiac and either No. 6 Mississippi State or Maine this weekend at Mohegan Sun. They were also scheduled to face No. 5 Louisville on Dec. 4 in the Jimmy V Classic women's game. UConn also had its first Big East game scheduled for Dec. 6 at Seton Hall. UConn's next scheduled game is on Dec. 15 against Butler at home. Team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days and will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals. Earlier this month, the men's basketball team was put on pause because a player tested positive for the coronavirus. They just started practicing again last week.

Pistons, Cavs swing deal

The Detroit Pistons have traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith. The Pistons announced the deal with the 76ers on Monday. Detroit acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah. Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points.

Lakers to re-sign Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers will re-sign forward Markieff Morris, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who is not authorized to speak publicly. Morris tweeted Monday morning, "Run it back! #Lakeshow." The 6-8 forward is a versatile defender and solid three-point shooter. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds last season while shooting 38.6% from long range. Morris, 31, will receive a two-year deal at the veteran minimum. Morris signed with the Lakers on Feb. 23 after his contract was bought out by Detroit and played in eight games for them. He averaged 14.8 minutes and 4.8 points per game.

FOOTBALL

Ravens RBs get virus

Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for covid-19, Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday, and the team's facility was briefly closed days before a Thanksgiving Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams also will go on the reserve/covid-19 list after being considered a "high-risk" close contact, Harbaugh said, and will miss Thursday's game. Williams was on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, a 30-24 overtime loss in Baltimore, after being ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. Harbaugh and an NFL spokesman said that Thursday's prime-time game remains on as scheduled. The Ravens announced Monday they were informed of "multiple" positive tests in the organization late Sunday night, indicating that the tests were taken before Sunday's game. The Ravens (6-3) started contact tracing and conducting all team activities virtually before reopening the facility.

DE Garrett out again

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from the covid-19 virus. Garrett sat out Sunday's win over Philadelphia, and he'll also be kept out of this week's game at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any detail on Garrett's condition other than saying he will not be back in time to face the Jaguars. Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL's best defensive players all season. He has four strip sacks and made numerous game-swinging plays while helping the Browns (7-3) toward their best 10-game record since 1994. Garrett was isolated at home for two days last week with covid-like symptoms before he tested positive Friday. The Browns' defense came up big without Garrett, getting five sacks and scoring a touchdown and safety in the 22-17 win over the Eagles.

TE Olsen put on IR

The Seattle Seahawks placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle's game against Arizona. Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen's spot. Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week. Olsen was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. It was a noncontact injury and Olsen went down immediately. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that the typical recovery time is four to six weeks, meaning there is a chance Olsen could return for the postseason should the Seahawks get there. Olsen had 23 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown 10 games into his first season with the Seahawks.

Heart ailment ends season

Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart, which is considered a covid-19 aftereffect. Coach Sean McDermott provided the update on Monday as the Bills (7-3) returned from their bye week to prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) this weekend. McDermott said a team doctor discovered Sweeney had myocarditis during an examination to determine whether he could resume practicing. The second-year player has been sidelined by a foot injury since the team opened training camp in July, and began the season on the physically unable to perform list. Sweeney was then placed on the team's reserve covid-19 list Oct. 24. The Myocarditis Foundation in August reported that while myocarditis is a rare cardiovascular disease, it has been reported in patients diagnosed with covid-19. It is a condition caused by the body's immune system's response to infection and can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain and heart palpitations. The foundation recommends athletes abstain from participating in competitive sports for a minimum of three months before being re-examined.

BASEBALL

Cubs give Hoyer new deal

Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs. The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week. Hoyer could end up shepherding the Cubs' roster through significant turnover. Hoyer had served as the Cubs' general manager since Epstein took over the franchise. The pair worked together for 17 of the past 19 years in Boston and Chicago. The Red Sox won two World Series under Epstein, breaking an 86-year title drought. Hoyer spent two years running the San Diego Padres' baseball operations before reuniting with Epstein in Chicago, where the pair helped bring the Cubs a World Series championship in 2016, their first title in 108 years.

'Field of Dreams' game set

The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12. MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer. The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the "Field of Dreams" movie site Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off Aug. 4 because of the pandemic. The rescheduled game will be MLB's first in Iowa.