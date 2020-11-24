OPINION | WALLY HALL: Duck hunting great, just not for me

Arkansas in general and specifically Stuttgart, is the duck hunting capitol of the world.

People literally come from all over the world for our duck season.

To some it is a business, but to all it is a sport.

The first time I went duck hunting was with Johnny Bale, who was surprised that I had grown up in Arkansas and never been.

We were driving to his hunting cabin he shared with several of his friends when he said, “I forgot one thing. You need waders.”

The only boots I’d ever owned were ostrich skin and they weren’t waterproof.

We were in luck, Johnny’s son Hunter had boots and they fit perfect.

Hunter was 12 years old at the time. I was 30-something. All these years later I’m still the same height and Hunter is about 6-5.

We had a great dinner and everyone retired early because as you probably know, duck hunting is a very early morning sport.

Before dawn we walked out on what I thought was a deck and decided that would be a great place to hunt from, less than two minutes from indoor facilities.

Only it was a dock and about 10 of us got in three flat bottom boats and started winding through a tree-studded lake.

After a few minutes Johnny said, “Wally you get out here.”

Do what, I thought, thinking immediately this was like a snipe hunt. A few seconds passed and he said: “Seriously.”

I did and the water was about waist deep.

Not long after everyone was situated safely from each other and those who knew how began to take turns calling the ducks.

At the first sight of ducks a guy started blasting away.

He was from New York and it was his first duck hunt too. He was very eager to get a duck.

Someone from somewhere around us told him he shot too soon and scared the ducks off.

That happened three more times and finally Johnny said we were done, no one was getting ducks with that guy on the hunt.

Since then I’ve gone a few more times with other friends and it is a great sport, just not one for me.