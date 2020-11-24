Police ID man, 23, found slain in southwest Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police on Tuesday released the name of a 23-year-old man who was found dead the night before in southwest Little Rock.

Officers responding to a shooting call shortly after 6 p.m. at 7604 Eagle Drive found a man, later identified as Alexander Davis of Little Rock, dead inside a building, according to a news release by the city’s police department.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing. No suspects were named in the release.