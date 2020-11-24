Forecasters: Rain tonight, dry conditions for Thanksgiving

Two systems will bring rainfall to most of the state today and tomorrow morning, but the dreary weather will be long gone by Thanksgiving, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock is tracking two fronts throughout the night and the first will bring a round of thunderstorms during the evening.

The first front is coming from southeastern Oklahoma and will shift eastward into the western region of the state and may also bring rain to Central Arkansas, said Erik Green, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

That will be followed hours later by another system of storms moving from the west. That system is likely to envelop most of Arkansas.

“Much of the state may see some rainfall late tonight and some rolls of thunder at the very least,” Green said.

By sunrise Wednesday, the system will have moved over to the Mississippi River, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Thanksgiving is “looking a bit more settled” for Arkansas as the air will be dry and no real chance of rain, Green said.

That should last until the latter part of the weekend, at which time a cold front could bring freezing temperatures throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.

“That will be the next main topic of discussion,” Green said. “Monday morning we’re looking at the first potential widespread freeze across Arkansas.”

The high temperatures Wednesday through Friday will get up to 63 degrees and temperatures will dip during the weekend, dropping to as low as 34 degrees Sunday through much of the state, according to the forecast.

By Monday, the high in Little Rock will be 47 while the low is expected to drop to the mid 20s, meteorologists said.