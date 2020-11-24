Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys

Springdale 62, New School 39

Anthony Thomas scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to a nonconference win.

Thomas knocked down 5 3-pointers to help the Red'Dogs pull away. Dominique Hertin and Anderson Issacks scored 12 points each for Springdale.

Dover 66, Magazine 63

Dover put together a fourth-quarter rally and knock off Magazine despite four Rattlers finishing in double figures and one having a double-double.

Magazine led 50-39 late in the third quarter, but Dover pulled within 50-42 before outscoring the Rattlers 24-13 over the last eight minutes.

Hayden Littleton had 16 points to lead Magazine, followed by Cameron Raggio and Ashton Droemer with 13 apiece while Brady Watson contributed 11 points and 17 rebounds. Caden Frazier led Dover with 19 points.

Berryville 65, Green Forest 33

Landon Chester scored 16 of his 24 points in the second quarter and led Berryville to a blowout win over Green Forest.

Chester helped the Bobcats outscore the Tigers 26-11 in the second quarter and turned a nine-point lead into a 45-21 halftime cushion.

Daniel McDonald had 14 to lead Green Forest.

Girls

Farmington 54, Viola 49

The Lady Cardinals turned up the heat defensively in the second half to claim a nonconference win.

Farmington allowed Viola just 17 points over the final two quarters to pull away after trailing at halftime.

Tori Kersey led the way for the Lady Cards with 15 points. Trinity Johnson scored 12 and Carson Dillard and Morgan Brye each scored 11.

Dover 66, Magazine 31

Amelia Besterfeldt and Kaylee Singleton each had 13 points as Dover rolled past Magazine in nonconference action.

Bree McCrotty added 12 points for the Lady Pirates, who was in control from the outset after building a 20-6 lead through one quarter.

Tannea Thomas and Kiara Vasquez led Magazine with 11 points each.