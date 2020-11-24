Springdale shifts to remote learning next week

The Springdale Public Schools Administration Offices located in the Historic Springdale High School. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / David Gottschalk)
SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Public Schools will shift to remote learning for all of next week because of covid-19.
The district plans to return to in-person instruction Dec. 7, Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for the district said Tuesday morning.
Teachers are teaching from the school buildings, but students are working from home, Schaeffer said.
The district is closed Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving.
The school district had a cumulative of 754 cases including 131 active cases as of Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The data includes students, staff and faculty. Active cases are those that have not recovered.
