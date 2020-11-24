State Sports Briefs

GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks face 8-meet slate

The University of Arkansas gymnastics team's reconfigured schedule was released by the SEC office Monday.

Second-year Coach Jordyn Wieber's Razorbacks will open the season at LSU on Jan. 8, then return for their home opener the next week, also against the Tigers.

Arkansas will fill out the rest of its home schedule at Barnhill Arena against Florida (Jan. 22), Missouri (Feb. 19) and Alabama (Feb. 26). The rest of the Razorbacks' road schedule will feature meets at Georgia (Jan. 29), Kentucky (Feb. 12) and Auburn (March 5) in the regular-season finale.

The SEC championships are slated for March 20 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and four NCAA regionals are scheduled for April 1-3 at four sites. The NCAA Super Six is set for April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

-- Tom Murphy