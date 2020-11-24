Hunting accident near Hartford kills boy, 14, injures brother, authorities say

A 14-year-old boy was killed after a rifle discharged while he and his brother loaded a deer into their truck Monday evening near Hartford, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The teen and his 19-year-old brother were hunting in southwest Sebastian County when the shooting occurred shortly after sundown, Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said.

The older brother also was shot, but he is expected to survive, according to Stephens.

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office responded to the scene, and authorities said one of the teens was flown to an area hospital while the other was taken by ambulance.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said the case was handed over to the Game and Fish Commission after it was determined to have been a hunting accident.

Investigators determined that the brothers had shot a deer and were loading it into a truck around 5:30 p.m. when a rifle that was leaning against the truck fell and discharged, striking both teens, according to authorities.

The bullet entered through the 14-year-old’s back, passed through his body and then struck his older brother in the shoulder, Stephens said.

The Game and Fish Commission said Monday’s accident was the second hunting fatality this year. There have been a total of eight accidents during the 2020 hunting season, with six of those involving falls from deer stands, Stephens said.

Last year, there were 22 hunting accidents and two fatalities, according to the agency.

The investigation is still open, Stephens said.