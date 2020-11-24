Sections
Two killed in Monday crash near Gentry

Today at 7:00 a.m.
GENTRY -- Two Springdale women were killed Monday morning in a crash between an unloaded poultry truck and a sport utility vehicle on Arkansas 59, just north of Peterson Road near Gentry.

The accident resulted in the closing of the highway and rerouting traffic for nearly four hours.

According to a fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police on Monday evening, a northbound 2018 Freightliner driven by Keondrick Banks, 33, of Lincoln was negotiating a curve in the highway and began to roll over, landing and sliding on a southbound 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Ana Delia Mejia Flores, 45, and with passenger Flor Maribell Recinos, 38, both of Springdale.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. Traffic was detoured until about 11 a.m. Road conditions were reported as clear and dry.

The truck driver was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

The accident was investigated by the Arkansas State Police, but local police and emergency workers also responded to the scene of the crash.

Randy Moll may be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com.

