UA volleyball pauses in a better position

Arkansas senior Devyn Wheeler, who ranks third in the SEC with a hitting percentage of .430, became a key part of a strong finish for the Razorbacks in the fall portion of the season. (University of Arkansas/Kevin Snyder)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas volleyball team won only five SEC matches in each of the previous two seasons, but the Razorbacks surpassed that total this year even in their shortened eight-match fall season.

Arkansas Coach Jason Watson said both he and the team will enjoy the moment as college volleyball hits the pause button, but the team looks forward to getting back on the court in January.

“We’re 6-2 and feeling pretty good,” said Watson, who is in his fifth season at Arkansas. “It’s a pretty cool start. It’s gonna be fun to see how it all shakes out in the spring.

“Bottom line for me is I know a lot of people, both here on campus and in the SEC, worked really hard to provide this opportunity for our athletes, and I think our athletes really worked hard to make the most of that opportunity. The team and our staff navigated the complexities of the season really well.”

Arkansas finished the fall season with a flourish, taking back-to-back matches from then-No. 14 Texas A&M on Nov. 13-14 for the Razorbacks’ first wins over a ranked opponent since 2015.

Arkansas’ only two losses came at then-No. 9 Missouri in Columbia.

The start of the season was delayed because of covid-19, then cut to eight conference-only matches in the fall. However, there will also be a spring season beginning Jan. 22, with an NCAA Tournament to follow.

Senior Devyn Wheeler acknowledged the season wasn’t easy, including being tested three times a week for the virus.

“Covid really put a strain on everybody,” she said. “It was pretty honestly annoying having to get up in the morning and get tested and then practice. But I think I got used to it. It was part of the norm now.”

Wheeler provided an offensive spark out of the middle for the Razorbacks, stepping into the starting lineup in the third match of the season. The 6-0 transfer from North Florida ranks third in the SEC with a hitting percentage of .430.

Watson said Wheeler gave the Razorbacks much-needed offensive punch and consistency.

“She hits with a lot more range, hitting high and deep and finding those corners,” Watson said.

Freshman Taylor Head also made a quick impact for the Razorbacks, Watson said. She and sophomore Jillian Gillen, both 5-10, have formed a talented but undersized 1-2 punch at the outside hitter position.

“Taylor’s in the top five in the SEC in passing as a freshman,” Watson said. “She’s been just phenomenal and done a great job for us.”

The Razorbacks’ recipe for success has combined a strong service game with playing relatively error-free on their side of the net. Watson said committing fewer errors is huge for his team.

“That’s a big change for us,” Watson said. “That’s what we need. That’s really big in terms of our two young outside hitters playing really clean.”

The Razorbacks were third in the SEC in errors per 100 rallies. The strong serve also is keeping opponents off-balance. Arkansas is holding opponents to under 30% in first-ball kills, which is second in the SEC.

Watson is hopeful his team can continue its momentum in January, but there’s still uncertainty because a schedule is not even completed yet.

“We had some urgency and intensity,” Watson said. “Now can we get that back given we’ve never had to do that in the spring? But we trust our players, and we trust they are going to do what they need to do.”

Wheeler is looking forward to the return.

“I want this to be a huge upset season,” Wheeler said. “We’ve already upset A&M. I think our team this year is a lot better, and I’m really happy and excited to see where we’re gonna be at this spring.”

SEC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

TEAM REC

Kentucky 8-0 Missouri 6-2 Florida 6-2 Arkansas 6-2 South Carolina 5-3 Georgia 4-4 Tennessee 4-4 Texas A&M 4-4 LSU 3-3 Alabama 2-6 Mississippi State 2-6 Ole Miss 0-6 Auburn 0-8