Waterfowl tract goes to permit system

BEEBE — The Red Cut Slough portion of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Cypress Bayou Wildlife Management Area between Beebe and Ward will be accessed on weekends via an online draw for permits, as well as requiring permits without a draw on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The 1,500 acres of Cypress Bayou outside of the Red Cut Slough tract will remain open every day for hunting, said Johnny Waldrup, a Game and Fish biologist supervisor in the Brinkley office.

“We want to provide opportunity and reduce some of the pressure on Red Cut Slough,” Waldrup said. “In the past two years, there has never been a break unless waterfowl season was closed. By restricting the access to Tuesday and Thursday during the week and having a draw on weekends, hunters’ success rates and overall enjoyment of their hunt should be better.”

The weekend draw for the six allowed hunting locations on Red Cut Slough will be maintained online through the Game and Fish website, agfc.com.

Meanwhile, another area Waldrup oversees, Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms near Georgetown, will continue with an in-person weekend draw, but with changes based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing during the pandemic.

Raft Creek’s weekend in-person draws will be staged on the covered side of the Game and Fish work center, on Cypert Road. But, rather than all hunters in a party being present, each party will designate a “party leader” (mask-wearing recommended) to sign up for the draw and receive a number while the rest of the party waits in their vehicles.

Game and Fish personnel will draw numbers, and the party leader will choose from available hunting locations and receive permits for the hunting party, which is limited to four people.