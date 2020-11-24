Sections
Woman, 21, arrested in Mountain Home shooting, police say

by Tony Holt | Today at 12:00 p.m.
A 21-year-old woman arrested Tuesday is accused in a shooting inside a Mountain Home apartment complex that left one person injured, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting call at about 2:45 a.m., according to a news release provided by the Mountain Home Police Department. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center and then later to a hospital in Little Rock, police said.

Police arrested Savannah Wren of Mountain Home in the shooting, according to an online inmate roster. She remained at the Baxter County jail late Tuesday morning in lieu of $150,000 bond and faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, the roster indicates.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the investigation, according to the release.

