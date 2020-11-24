Woman dead in Fayetteville apartment fire identified

Personnel from the Fayetteville Fire Marshal's office collect information Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a fire at the Myers Apartments on South Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville. One person died in the fire and two more were injured according to fire department officials. Visit nwaonline.com/201122Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The woman who died in a Saturday morning apartment fire has been identified as 21-year-old Hannah Shuster.

Fire Marshal Jeremy Ashley said the cause of death is undetermined. Ashley said the Fire Department is waiting on a report from the state medical examiner before releasing additional information.

Shuster died and two men were injured in the fire in an apartment at 601 W. Center St., which was reported at 3:16 a.m. Saturday. The two men were initially taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment. One was transferred to a hospital in Little Rock. Ashley said Monday he had no additional information on the men.

The three were trapped inside one of the apartments on the second floor of the two-story building, according to Ashley. Firefighters entered the apartment through a window and the front door.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Most of the damage from the fire was concentrated in two units on the second floor. but the entire structure was rendered unlivable, Ashley said Saturday. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.