Arkansas virus hospitalizations jump, hitting new record of 1,028

​​The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped to a new record, topping 1,000 on Wednesday as the state's tally of cases rose by almost 2,000.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 20, to 2,425.

"While we express our thanks across the state in smaller groups than normal years, I am more grateful than ever for the dedication of our health care workers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement on the day's numbers.

"The new hospitalizations today adds to the burden, and let’s all go the extra mile to protect each other.”

At record levels since Sunday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus increased by 40, to 1,028.

The number who were on ventilators also set a record as it rose by 31, to 191.

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,423 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 542 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 150,277.

That comprised 132,249 confirmed cases and 18,028 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 43, to 17,014, as 1,987 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

“I drove up to Rogers for Thanksgiving and I stopped in Ozark," Hutchinson said in the statement. "Everyone is clearly taking things seriously and working hard to follow the health guidelines. Thank you to all Arkansans for your continued diligence."

