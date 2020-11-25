Beyonce's Black pride work Grammy gold

FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z, left, and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. Beyonce was nominated for nine Grammy Awards on Tuesday. She is tied with Paul McCartney for the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations. Her husband Jay-Z and Quincy Jones, who have both earned 80 nominations each, are tied for first place. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- Beyonce is taking her Black parade to the Grammys: The pop star's anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine nominations.

Beyonce picked up song and record of the year bids with "Black Parade" which she released on Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free. The song, which reached the Top 40 on the pop charts, is also nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance.

Beyonce's "Black Is King" film that highlighted Black art, music, history and fashion is up for best music film while "Brown Skin Girl," a song dedicated to dark- and brown-skinned women, is nominated for best music video. The singer also earned three nominations for her slick guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's No. 1 hit "Savage."

A winner of 24 Grammys, Beyonce becomes the second-most-nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations.

Beyonce is only behind her husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones, who have both earned 80 nominations each. Jay-Z picked up three nominations this year for his contributions to Beyonce's songs: He co-wrote "Black Parade" and "Savage," thus earning nominations for song of the year, best R&B song and best rap song. Jay-Z has won 22 Grammys throughout this career.

Beyonce's domination this year came as a surprise since the singer did not release a new album. Other surprises include pop star the Weeknd being shut out and earning zero nominations despite having a No. 1 album, multiple hit singles and winning the coveted Super Bowl halftime performance slot. Luke Combs, who dominated the country charts and set records on streaming services this year, was also surprisingly shut out of nominations.

Instead, multiple nominations went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations and followed Beyonce as the second-most-nominated acts.

Lipa, who won two Grammys last year, earned bids for album of the year with "Future Nostalgia," as well as song and record of the year for her hit "Don't Start Now." Swift, whose past two albums didn't garner nominations for album of the year, is competing for the top prize with her surprise album "folklore." If she wins, she would become the first artist to win album of the year three times.

Other album of the year nominees include: Post Malone's multihit "Hollywood's Bleeding"; Coldplay's "Everyday Life"; HAIM's sophomore release "Women In Music Pt. III"; Jhene Aiko's atmospheric R&B project "Chilombo"; English musician Jacob Collier's multigenre release "Djesse Vol. 3"; and the deluxe edition of Black Pumas' self-titled debut album.

Tracks competing with Beyonce's "Black Parade" and "Savage" for record of the year include DaBaby and Ricch's "Rockstar," Malone's "Circles," Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," Black Pumas' "Colors" and Doja Cat's "Say So."

"Black Parade," "Don't Start Now," "Everything I Wanted" and "Circles" are also nominated for song of the year -- a songwriter's award -- along with Swift's "cardigan," Ricch's "The Box," JP Saxe and Julia Michaels' "If the World Was Ending" and H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe," her protest anthem addressing police brutality.

Megan Thee Stallion, who released her highly anticipated debut album last week after finding success with hit singles and mixtapes since 2018, scored four nominations including best new artist. She will compete with rapper-singer Doja Cat, pop singer Noah Cyrus, country singer Ingrid Andress, multigenre DJ-producer Kaytranada, rappers Chika and D Smoke, and indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers, who earned four nominations and helped female acts dominate in the rock categories.

Nominees for best rock performance and best rock song include Bridgers, Fiona Apple, HAIM, Grace Potter, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and Big Thief, led by Adrianne Lenker. Female performers also dominated in best country album, including Andress, Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark and Ashley McBryde. The foursome Little Big Town, which features two female vocalists, round out the five nominees.

K-pop kings BTS earned their first-ever Grammy nomination after years of having success on the pop charts. They will compete for best pop duo/group performance with their No. 1 hit, "Dynamite."

Songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020, were eligible for nominations this year. Winners will be announced at the live show on Jan. 31.

FILE - Luke Combs performs at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. Combs, who dominated the country charts and was streamed heavily on streaming services, was surprisingly shut out of the Grammy Award nominations this year.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

This combination photo shows from left, Mickey Guyton, Beyonce Knowles and H.E.R., whose songs about the Black experience all landed Grammy nominations Tuesday. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The pop star scored multiple Grammy nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Antonoff, along with Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Andrew Watt were nominated for a Grammy for non-classical best engineered album and non-classical producer of the year, (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

This image released by Disney Plus shows Beyonce Knowles, center, in a scene from her visual album "Black is King." The pop star scored multiple Grammy nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine nominations. (Travis Matthews/Disney Plus via AP)

FILE - Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. The K-pop band is nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance with “Dynamite," their first song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Roddy Ricch performs at the 7th annual BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 21, 2019. Ricch, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa each earned six Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, Lukasz Gottwald aka Dr. Luke arrives at the 31st Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, marked a major comeback this year, producing hits for Saweetie, Juice WRLD and Doja Cat, who is signed to his record label. And it earned him his first Grammy nomination in six years. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)