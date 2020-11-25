Follow live: Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas

Arkanas 38, MVSU 8 - 7:57 left first half

The Razorbacks are on a 30-2 run over the last seven-and-a-half minutes and have pushed their lead to 30 already.

Arkansas is 8 of 14 from 3, and Vance Jackson is leading the way there with three triples on four attempts. Connor Vanover has eight points and four rebounds as well. Eight Arkansas players have already scored.

Arkansas 27, MVSU 8 - 11:46 left first half

This Razorbacks group can score in bunches in a flash.

Arkansas is on a 19-2 run over the last 3:42 and has extended its lead to nearly 20. Lindsey Hunter called a timeout with a little under 11 minutes left in the half to try to slow the Razorbacks' roll offensively, but it didn't work.

Connor Vanover has hit his first two 3s of the season, KK Robinson got in on the fun from 3, too, and Desi Sills hit a right-wing 3 just before the under-12 media timeout. Arkansas is 5 of 8 from distance to open the game and 10 of 15 from the floor.

Vanover leads with eight points. He also put back a missed jumper at the rim prior to his two triples.

Arkansas 10, MVSU 6 - 15:17 left first half

Justin Smith got the Razorbacks on the board with a bucket at the rim. He added another score in the restricted area following an airball by Vance Jackson from the right wing. Smith has been active defensively, too, with a pair of steals.

Moses Moody and Jalen Tate each have three points as well. Moody scored his first college point at the foul line, then picked the pocket of an MVSU guard and cashed in with a layup. Tate knocked down a left-wing 3 for his first points of the season.

Jaylin Williams and JD Notae were the first two players off the Razorbacks' bench.

For the Delta Devils, they have hit 2 of 4 3-point attempts and turned the ball over four times.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Vance Jackson.

This is Arkansas' first game since March 11 and the program's latest start to a season since 1994-95. The Razorbacks' roster features 10 scholarship newcomers, including three graduate transfers, which are all starting tonight.

Entering Year 2 under Eric Musselman, Arkansas is ranked No. 54 in the country, according to preseason rankings on KenPom.com. That ranking is good for seventh-best in the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks are 5-0 all-time against Mississippi Valley State. The teams' last meeting was in Nov. 2011, a game Arkansas won 97-64. The Razorbacks' average margin of victory in the series is 26.4 points.

Mississippi Valley State's starters: Caleb Hunter, Kam'Ron Cunningham, Treylan Smith, Terry Collins and Ronald Williams.

The Delta Devils are coached by Lindsey Hunter, who spent 17 years in the NBA as a player and another two years as a coach in the league. Mississippi Valley State is ranked 357th out of 357 Division I programs, according to KenPom.

Caleb Hunter, the son of the coach who averaged 15.7 points per game last season, is the Delta Devils' lone returning player from a season ago. He attempted 31% of the Delta Devils’ shots when on the floor last season, and finished as a 27.8% 3-point shooter on 259 attempts.

Mississippi Valley State finished last season 3-27 overall but beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-71 in its final game.