Greenwood's 2nd half drops NLR

Greenwood's Kinley Fisher and Ally Sockey took turns terrorizing North Little Rock on Tuesday night.

The senior guards combined for 43 points and 11 steals to power the Lady Bulldogs to a 58-38 nonconference victory at Charging Wildcats Arena in North Little Rock.

Fisher scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, pulled down 5 rebounds and snagged 5 steals for Greenwood (2-0), which used a huge third quarter to break open what had become a close game. Sockey added 21 points, including 10 over the first two quarters, 6 steals and 4 rebounds.

"Those two were big all game," Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said. "Kinley always scores a lot for us, and that's what we look at her for. And Ally always brings a lot of energy to our defense, causing turnovers and making things happen. She's really picked up her scoring, too, which is exactly what we need.

"We've got some really good scorers that are actually not scoring right now, but it's a good thing that others are. Plus, they're finding different ways to contribute."

Among those who didn't provide a wealth of scoring for the Lady Bulldogs but had a pivotal hand in helping them lead from start to finish included guard Haven Clements, who at times battled inside against the Lady Charging Wildcats' imposing frontcourt tandem of Amauri Williams and Destine Duckworth. The senior had 4 points but also grabbed 8 rebounds and came away with 3 steals.

Williams, a 6-4 junior center, had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals for North Little Rock (1-1), which endured a dismal shooting night. The Lady Charging Wildcats shot just 28% (14 of 50) for the game, including 4 of 27 in the first half.

A portion of North Little Rock's shooting woes could be attributed to how active Greenwood was in its zone defense to start out. The Lady Bulldogs sagged down on Williams whenever the Lady Charging Wildcats tried to feed it to her inside. And when North Little Rock couldn't get it down low, Fisher and Sockey were disrupting things out on the perimeter.

"I ask our players sometimes which defense they feel most comfortable starting in, and they wanted to start in the one we started in [Tuesday]," Reeves said. "Then we kind of switched things up back and forth as the game went along. I give them credit for that, though, because I would've started out in another one."

North Little Rock went nearly six minutes between made baskets in the first quarter and didn't hit its second field goal of the second period until Williams scored inside with less than a minute left before halftime.

Still, the Lady Charging Wildcats profited from Greenwood's 7-of-27 shooting effort during the first half and found themselves down just 17-11 at the half.

But the Lady Bulldogs took complete control in the third quarter. A steal and lay-up by senior guard Shea Goodwin started a 7-0 run that helped Greenwood build a 29-16 lead midway through the quarter. The Lady Bulldogs led 36-22 with 2:09 left in the quarter, but by free throws by Fisher fueled an 8-0 surge that led to a 22-point margin.

Greenwood eventually led by as much as 58-30 in the fourth quarter before North Little Rock scored the game's final eight points.

"Our girls competed all night," said Reeves, whose Lady Bulldogs were 20-of-52 shooting (38.4%) for the game. "I thought the first half was really close, but we had a good third quarter and extended the lead. We made a few shots, got some turnovers and limited their second-shot opportunities.

"We didn't give them a lot of transition points either. So I thought we did a good job overall and played extremely hard."