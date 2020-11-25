Information was false

In a Voices letter, Howard Hughes alleged that Joe Biden's charitable foundation paid no money for cancer research. A quick check on Snopes or one of the other fact-checking websites would have told Mr. Hughes that the Bidens' foundation (The Biden Cancer Initiative) was not a grant-giving foundation. It was designed to bring cancer researchers, patients and doctors together to speed up cancer research.

According to Snopes, the Cancer Initiative was never intended to make research grants. Its $2.5 million budget was dedicated to creating collaborations among companies, universities, nonprofits, patent groups, researchers, and the government. On the other hand, the White House Cancer Moonshot authorized $1.8 billion for cancer research over seven years.

There is so much misinformation swirling around out there. It does real harm to our country and causes people to lose faith in good people, institutions and in the government. And the problem is getting worse. Do your homework before you spread false information! It only takes a minute.

MARGARET LINCOURT

Little Rock

People have spoken

Does anybody remember when Republican senators said they wouldn't convict Trump after his impeachment because they wanted to let "the people" decide? Does anybody also remember when Republican Leader McConnell wouldn't allow a vote for Supreme Court Justice nominee Merrick Garland because he wanted "the people" to have a say, but then allowed the appointment of a conservative justice just before the 2020 election? Tom Cotton and John Boozman have yet to acknowledge a clear victory by Joe Biden to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.

More than 255,000 Americans have died. More die each day. Who are "the people" Cotton and Boozman listen to in this crisis?

LISE FRULIO

Bentonville

For the greater good

Since alcohol sales are up so high since the covid, is there not some kind of fundraiser these companies might be willing to help with? I know there are a lot of kids and adults that may not have a Thanksgiving or Christmas for various reasons. Is there not something we can do for them to help since these companies have benefited so much this year? I'm just wondering if these big profits are going back into our communities for the greater good.

LATASHA WHITE

Paris

Donald ... just leave

With Donald Trump using all the reckless legal chicanery his lawyers can think of to delay the end of his presidency and allow him to hang around, it's a good time to remember the words of the man often referred to as the "father of democracy" in England.

Oliver Cromwell destroyed the power of the king and brought civil war to an end. In 1653, Cromwell considered the Rump Parliament a pack of "mercenary wretches" who would sell their country for money and who had grown "intolerably odious to the whole nation." He addressed this remnant group, telling them he would "put an end to your sitting in this place."

Similarly, the American electorate has spoken to the Trump presidency and, in the words of Cromwell, said, "In the name of God, go!"

L.D. BARNEY

Bella Vista

U.S. a divided nation

I am a native-born Arkansas/American veteran who will honor my oath to protect and defend. It is for that reason that I will not support a Democrat candidate for any office.

That Democrats let Bernie Sanders infiltrate their party is and was in my opinion a national disgrace, as was his getting elected in the first place.

We are now a divided country: socialist Democrats versus Republicans versus independents. We are sitting on a powder keg that could ignite. It is up to D.C. to find a solution all may dislike but can live with.

America has lost its soul. It will not come back overnight. We must find common ground and stop the finger-pointing; all sides share in the blame. America united cannot be defeated. Split, we fall.

We must ignore those who seek to divide us and pit Americans against Americans. We are not of one race, color or political party. Diversity is our strength. It is the basis of our Constitution and the heart of our nation.

It should be that we are all Americans first. America as a nation is We the People. We must stand together! We are facing the destruction from within; we can unite, and must, to save our country before we try to save the world.

WAYNE KNOWLES

Shannon Hills