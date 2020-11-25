Little Rock School District board runoff, explained

In less than a week, a runoff election will determine the last two members of the Little Rock School District board.

No candidate for Zone 3 or Zone 6 received at least 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, leading to the runoff.

Board members for the other seven zones were elected outright Nov. 3: Michael Mason for Zone 1; Sandrekkia Morning for Zone 2; Leigh Ann Wilson for Zone 4; Ali Noland for Zone 5; Norma J. Johnson for Zone 7; Greg Adams for Zone 8; Jeff Wood for Zone 9.

Why this matters: The Little Rock School District has been without a locally elected school board for more than five years.

In January 2015, the Arkansas Board of Education voted to take control of the Little Rock School District because six of the 48 schools open at the time were classified as academically distressed due to chronically low student achievement on state-required tests.

The locally elected school board was dissolved, and Secretary Johnny Key has served as the district decision-maker.

For more background on the state taking control, what has happened with the teacher’s union and other questions, check out our guide to the Little Rock School District.

Who is in the runoff?

For the seat in Zone 3, Tommy Branch Jr. and Evelyn Hemphill Callaway will face off. FranSha’ Anderson and Vicki Hatter face off for the Zone 6 seat.

Read more about the candidates here.

What will the school board’s responsibilities be?

It will oversee policies, finances and personnel employment for the district.

However, as long as the district is classified as needing Level 5/intensive support in the state's accountability system, the elected school board in Little Rock is prohibited from:

• Changing the superintendent

• Recognizing any employee bargaining agent or altering the selection of the district's personnel policy committee

• Filing litigation other than “routine contract litigation” against vendors and contractors

When and where can I vote? You must live in Zone 3 or Zone 6 to vote in the runoff. Go here to find out which zone you live in.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 24, and again at the same times Nov. 25 and Nov. 30th. The last opportunity to vote in the runoff is 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Find where you can early vote or the location of your Dec. 1 polling place here.

The board was tentatively scheduled to have its first meeting Dec. 17, but due to the runoff, the first meeting may be pushed to Jan. 28.