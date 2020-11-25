• "Jeopardy!" record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production on Monday. Producers announced this week that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show's "Greatest of All Time" title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January. A long-term host to replace Trebek, who died of cancer Nov. 8, will be named later. "By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers," the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, said. Jennings wrote on Twitter that "there will only ever be one Alex Trebek" but that he was honored to be helping out the program. The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is currently still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death. Art Fleming hosted earlier editions of the game show, including the original "Jeopardy!" that debuted in 1964 on NBC and aired for a decade. For the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, "Jeopardy!" plans to broadcast 10 of Trebek's "best episodes," with Trebek's final week of new shows airing starting Monday, Jan. 4. Then, on Jan. 11, they will air the first batch of new episodes featuring guest hosts, beginning with Jennings' episodes.

• The Elton John AIDS Foundation and TikTok are teaming up to raise awareness about the disease through a campaign and live event for World AIDS Day. John's foundation and the social networking service announced their collaboration Tuesday for a live show on Dec. 1. The event will air on John's TikTok channel featuring the singer and husband-filmmaker David Furnish along with performances by Sam Smith, Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama. The campaign kicks off today with an HIV/AIDS Education & Awareness quiz to test TikTokers' knowledge of the disease. The campaign is also expected to help educate TikTokers about the prevention and their own sexual health. The hope is to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. "We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease," John said in a statement. "There's a great lineup for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others."