Police Beat

Neighbor charged

in theft of vehicle

Pulaski County deputies arrested and charged a Little Rock man in the theft of his neighbor's vehicle Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Derek Blasingame, 40, had asked his neighbor for a ride and was denied, then took his neighbor's vehicle, which was parked in the driveway running, according to the report.

Blasingame later returned the vehicle while deputies were at the scene and was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, the report said.

Reported threats

lead to NLR arrest

Police arrested a North Little Rock man Monday after he threatened an employee of an apartment complex on West Fourth Street, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police responded to a disturbance call at 400 W. Fourth St. after James Bland, 67, threatened an employee because he was upset about maintenance issues at his apartment, the report said.

Bland had approached the employee and threatened to kill him, according to the report.

Officers charged Bland with felony terroristic threatening and transported him to the Pulaski County jail.

Cart pusher faces

break-in charge

Police arrested Robert Hinson, 52, at 3901 E. Broadway in North Little Rock early Tuesday on charges of felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor fleeing, according to an arrest report.

Police decided to do a property check at the location in North Little Rock after seeing a man pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot around 11 p.m. Monday. There, police found Hinson in a fenced-in compound, according to the report.

Hinson left the compound by going under a fence, ignoring police commands, according to the report. A police officer jumped the fence and chased Hinson down on foot, the report said.

Hinson was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Man helped out

of home, into jail

A homeless man was arrested Monday after police found him in a Little Rock home.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 1901 Fair Park Blvd. in Little Rock where they found Shane Kendle, 24, inside, according to an arrest report.

Kendle told police that he broke in and he needed help getting out, the report said. Police escorted Kendle out of the home and took him into custody, the report said.