An Ozark Regional Transit bus leaves a stop Friday July 10, 2020 in downtown Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)
SPRINGDALE -- Ozark Regional Transit will park its buses and close its offices Thursday to allow employees time off during the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be no bus service Thursday, but it will resume Friday. The "On-Demand" bus route exclusive to Rogers will run as normal Saturday.
The transit offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The University of Arkansas Razorback Transit will not run buses Thanksgiving Day.
Print Headline: Ozark, Razorback transit to close Thursday
