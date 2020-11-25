Nonprofits needour financial help

You have to admire the Arts and Science Center. You also have to support them.

As we have noted in stories and editorials, these are tough times for everybody -- no secret there.

But it's especially tough on nonprofits that are missing out on some of their bigger fundraisers.

One agency we know of tried to replace a wing-ding affair that would normally raise $15,000 with a fundraiser that was not near as much fun. And not nearly as profitable raising around $2,000 after expenses.

The arts center is no different. It's normal routine is to have a biannual fundraising gala and art auction that has raised as much as $90,000 in the past.

How does one replace that?

The answer is to make a run at it and see how far you get. To do that, the center staff put together three fundraisers across three months.

One was a letter-writing campaign that has raised an eye-popping $35,480. The goal is $50,000, so keep those letters coming, especially if there are checks enclosed.

Then there was a two-night Heart for the Arts telethon -- virtual, of course.

And combine those with a 10-day fundraiser called ARTWORKS! Virtual Art Auction that brought in close to $4,000.

The center gave most of the proceeds to the artists who donated their work, but some of them told the center to keep all of the money that was raised. How's that for generosity!

"All three of these components would have been one event," said Shannon Frazeur, development assistant at the center. "But of course we could not do that this year, so we spaced it out over three months, September through November."

All in all, the center raised $42,000, less than half of that $90,000 figure that, without covid, might have happened.

This is a simple reminder that just because there is no soiree and tinkling of champagne glasses, no finger foods, no opportunity to put on your little black dress or you tux, no reunions with old friends, no clever banter -- in other words, no fun -- but there's still a need out there.

As one nonprofit director put it this summer, figure out what you gave last year and duplicate or add to it this year if you are able. The art center and the other institutions around town that depend on you and your giving are depending on you and your giving more than ever this year.