Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Braves sign Morton

The Atlanta Braves added another veteran arm to their rotation Tuesday, signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal. The 37-year-old right-hander is joining the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season. The announcement comes after left-hander Drew Smyly (Arkansas Razorbacks) signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Braves on Nov. 16. Smyly, 31, became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams. Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts as the Rays advanced to the World Series. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017. Morton is 93-89 with a 4.08 ERA in 13 seasons. Since 2017, he is 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans lock up Ingram

Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram is the NBA's reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans. The 23-year-old Ingram, a 2016 second overall draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers, was dealt to New Orleans during the 2019 offseason as part of a blockbuster trade that sent perennial All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers. New Orleans also received guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as multiple draft picks in that deal. The 6-7 Ingram this season developed into an effective and reliable scorer from the perimeter as well as on dribble drives. He shot a career best 39.1% from three-point range but also routinely finished above the rim.

Heat extend Adebayo

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team said Tuesday. Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season. And if he makes an All-NBA team this season -- something he narrowly missed doing this past season -- his annual salary would only rise more. Adebayo made the All-Star team and averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

FOOTBALL

More college cancellations

For the first time in 114 years, the Minnesota-Wisconsin game has been bumped off the schedule. Minnesota called off its annual battle with Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan's Axe -- which was slated for Saturday afternoon -- due to an uptick in covid-19 cases within the program. The decision made Tuesday by Minnesota also will likely make the 18th-ranked Badgers ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game because of two earlier canceled games. Utah's game against Arizona State -- scheduled for Sunday -- was also added Tuesday to the cancellation list because the Sun Devils still don't have enough scholarship players available due to numerous covid-19 cases that include Coach Herm Edwards. No. 24 Tulsa's game on Saturday against Houston also was postponed because of Houston's covid-19 issues.

Jags put three on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) and safety Daniel Thomas (arm) on injured reserve Tuesday. Hayden is ineligible to return this season since he already spent one stint on IR. Allen and Thomas are eligible to return after a three-game absence. All three starters were injured in Sunday's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh, the team's ninth consecutive loss. The Jaguars (1-9) also placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the covid-19 list, possibly meaning Aldrick Rosas will kick Sunday against Cleveland.

Browns lose CB Ward

Cleveland Browns starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who leads the NFL in passes defensed and is coming off his best game this season, will miss time with a strained calf he suffered in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Ward's injury is just the latest to a big-name player for the Browns (7-3), who are already missing dynamic end Myles Garrett. He'll miss his second straight game this week at Jacksonville as he recovers from covid-19. Ward intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and had several pass breakups in the 22-17 win. He underwent an MRI on Monday. The Browns may place him on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least three weeks. He leads the league with 15 passes defenses and he's anchored a secondary decimated by injuries.