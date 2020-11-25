Sections
OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks’ basketball opener not on conventional TV stations

by Wally Hall | Today at 11:17 a.m.
A lot of people are excited about the start of Arkansas Razorbacks basketball season tonight.

The opener is 6:30 against Mississippi Valley State and is not on your conventional TV stations, or ESPN 3.

However according to a couple of readers if you are willing to play extra you can watch the game, but you apparently have to subscribe to SEC Network-Plus. Or it is being streamed on the ESPN app if you sign up with your provider.

It should be an entertaining game but despite the fact the team has been practicing for weeks, first game’s generally lack chemistry.

This team is more talented top to bottom than last year’s — that still won 20 games — and may take a little more time for head coach Eric Musselman to figure out his rotation, which might change depending on the opponent.

Anyway, the games start tonight and if you want to pay to see the play, you can.

Closing with this: Each basketball season ends with the last winner of the season being crowned National Champs.

Last year’s conference and NCAA Tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus, but the last team to win a game was the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Happy Thanksgiving.

