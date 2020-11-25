PB Mayor: Thanksgiving traditions 'must occur differently'

As cases of covid-19 continue to increase rapidly in Jefferson County and across the United States, health experts and city and state leaders are encouraging people to give thanks -- but not covid-19 -- this Thanksgiving.

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 12,658,035 confirmed infections in the United States, according to the covid-19 dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Total active cases in Arkansas sat at 17,057 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Jefferson County is 4,670. Tuesday's new case count of 2,122 across the state was the third-highest since the pandemic began. Pine Bluff has recorded 30 or more covid-19 cases on a weekly basis since Oct. 26, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

As the holiday season approaches, health experts predict Thanksgiving will be the super spreader as the U.S. is in its third covid wave.

"Unfortunately, many of the traditions that we love about this holiday must occur differently this year," said Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. "Like states throughout the nation, Arkansas is experiencing a surge in covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. As important as our traditions may be, protecting one another is even more important."

Gatherings with family and friends who do not live in the same household are strongly advised against as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that activity could increase the chances of getting and spreading covid-19 or the flu.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Jose Romero have warned Arkansans for the past two weeks to monitor their activity for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas," said Hutchinson during his covid-19 update press conference. Romero also urged Arkansans not to travel during Thanksgiving and only to celebrate with those that you live with. If planning to travel, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot first.

Some southeast Arkansas residents that The Pine Bluff Commercial reached out to said they would be adhering to health official's recommendations and are altering their Thanksgiving plans due to the pandemic.

Judy Carter said they have a possible covid-exposed family member and will do a drive-thru curbside pickup Thanksgiving dinner. Maris Cason said her family gatherings usually consist of 30 people but will be downsized to six people this year. Many residents stated they will have small gatherings, celebrating only with those who live in their home while others said they will take the celebration outdoors.

Celebrating virtually is the safest option this Thanksgiving but for those who decide to host a gathering or attend one, the CDC has provided steps everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer at the gathering.

If attending a gathering:

• Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.

• Wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

• Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such the kitchen.

• Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates and utensils.

If hosting a gathering:

• Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

• Limit the number of guests.

• Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

• If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

• Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

• Have guests bring their own food and drink.

• If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Jefferson Regional Medical Center released a safety campaign message on Monday called "This Thanksgiving Help Stop the Spread."

The campaign asks that everyone wash their hands often with soap and water, cover their mouth and nose with a face-covering when around others, avoid crowds, and practice social distancing by staying six-feet apart.

Medical experts also advise against taking your loved ones who live in long-term facilities to your home to celebrate the holidays. Because individuals living in long-term care facilities fall into the category of increased risk, the Health Department recommends visiting with loved ones at the long-term care facility either through outdoor visitation or in those facilities that permit indoor visitation.

Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, said in a release that everyone needs to consider their parents and grandparents who are living in long-term care facilities during the holiday season. "Even though you may feel fine, more than half of people who have covid-19 are asymptomatic, and the people you encounter at the Thanksgiving table or out at the grocery store may work in a nursing home or assisted living community," he said. "Wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing not only protects you, but it is a sign of respect for our elders and our health care heroes who care for them."

Mayor Washington said we must all practice patience this Thanksgiving by postponing our traditions for another time and follow the advice from health experts.

"Masks should be worn at all times even around extended family," said Washington. "Adhering to social distancing can be difficult at times when we are tempted to hug, and that's a habit for most of us, and share our warm embrace with people we love, but the best way to show our love is to protect one another from harm."