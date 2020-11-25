PREP BASKETBALL: Webb clutch for Melbourne down the stretch

FORT SMITH -- Needing a clutch play in the game's waning moments, Melbourne senior guard Kiley Webb made two of them.

Webb knocked own a pair of three-pointers on consecutive possessions to put the Lady Bearkatz in control with under two minutes left in a 54-48 victory over Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday at Kaundart Fieldhouse.

The two-time defending Class 2A state champions were playing in consecutive nights in the River Valley after beating Van Buren 51-35 on Monday. Melbourne Coach Eric Teague said the four-hour bus ride back to Izard County would be joyful.

"It was an excellent road trip for us. It has been a lot of fun," he said. "This was a big confidence builder for our girls. To come out here tonight and perform like this against an excellent team."

Northside committed 12 turnovers, made just 1 of 10 three-point shots and was 11 of 20 from the free-throw line, including 4 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

"We didn't shoot it well at all tonight," Lady Bears Coach Rickey Smith said. "We missed nine free throws. We looked sloppy out there. There are a lot of things we got to get better at."

The two teams will face off again in Melbourne on Dec. 11.

"That will be a good game for us because we know that Northside will be coming after us," Teague said.

Northside had pulled within 46-44 with 3:16 left in the game. In fact, the Lady Bears missed four free throws in a two-minute stretch when it could have tied the game or taken the lead.

Webb, who finished with 11 points, then drained a three-pointer to put the Lady Bearkatz up 49-44 with 2:50 left. After a Northside turnover, Melbourne worked the shot clock twice (thanks to a Northside foul resetting it) before Webb drained another three-pointer with 1:29 left for a 52-44 lead.

"She is really unselfish and does not always like to shoot the ball," Teague said. "Tonight, she stepped up when she had to."

Smith said Melbourne's experience was a huge difference in the game. Northside has just two starters back from last season.

"They are a veteran ball club that plays well together," Smith said. "Give them credit. They have been a part of back-to-back state championships, and this year they are playing a challenging schedule. When they needed it, they hit critical, critical shots just as we were building momentum."

Kenley McCarn finished with a game-high 20 points for the Lady Bearkatz, which made 10 of 22 three-pointers. Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 18 to pace Northside, and Tracey Bershers added 17.

The 35-second shot clock -- which will be instituted in Class 6A conference games and postseason -- was used in this nonconference matchup.

"We did not practice for it. I thought we handled it well," Teague said. "I think we had a couple of [shot-clock] violations, but that didn't bother me. We wanted to make them work on defense. We do not have to score 70 points to be effective offensively."