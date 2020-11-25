Razorbacks overcome slow start, rout ORU in season opener

— With no exhibition games to start the season, the No. 14 Arkansas women showed some rust early in their season opener Wednesday.

The Razorbacks heated up by the end of the first quarter, though, and blew past Oral Roberts 96-49 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (1-0) missed seven of its first eight shots against ORU (0-1), but the Razorbacks finished the first quarter on a 17-2 run to go ahead 17-6.

Destiny Slocum, a graduate transfer from Oregon State, scored 22 points in her debut for the Razorbacks. Slocum made 9 of 14 field goal attempts.

Arkansas made 31 of 79 shots, including 8 of 29 from 3-point range. The normally proficient Razorbacks did not hit a 3-pointer until 12 minutes into the game.

Aided by 17 first-half ORU turnovers, the Razorbacks scored 17 points off turnovers in the first half and led 45-19 at halftime.

The Razorbacks didn't let up in the second half and scored 31 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 76-36.

Arkansas' leading returning scorer, Chelsea Dungee, scored 17 points, recorded 3 rebounds and made 8 of 11 free throws. Erynn Barnum and Makayla Daniels each added 14 for the Razorbacks, and Marquesha Davis had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Taylah Thomas led the Razorbacks with 13 rebounds.

The Arkansas offense was helped by the defense, the Razorbacks had 18 steals and scored 20 points off turnovers. Davis led the team with five steals.

Oral Roberts lost its only returning starter, Keni Jo Lippe, in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Lippe was an All-Summit League first-team selection last season.

Faith Paramore came off the bench to lead ORU with 14 points.

The Razorbacks played 13 of an available 14 players, and only Macy Weaver did not score.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Friday against Wake Forest in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play Florida Gulf Coast and Maryland in the three-day event.