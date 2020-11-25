Sephora to open west Little Rock store in spring

West Little Rock’s Promenade at Chenal is shown in this file photo. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Sephora is slated to open a new store in west Little Rock this spring, according to the location’s property management firm.

The international retailer, which offers a variety of beauty products, will open at The Promenade at Chenal, a news release by Newmark Moses Tucker states.

"Sephora couldn’t be a better fit for our existing tenant roster," Chris Moses, Newmark Moses Tucker’s president and CEO, said in the release. "As we continue to expand and diversify the center's mix, Sephora will add a new and exciting element for existing shoppers and the community at large."

Sephora currently operates over 2,600 stores worldwide. It opened its first U.S. store in New York in 1998.