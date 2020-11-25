BASKETBALL

ASU men to face Coppin St., Marshall

The Arkansas State University men's team will open its season with games against Coppin State and Marshall in Huntington, W. Va., the school announced Tuesday.

The Red Wolves will face Coppin State at 11 a.m. Central Thursday and will take on Marshall at 5 p.m. on Friday. ASU will play Coppin State for the first time while facing Marshall for the fourth time in program history. The Red Wolves will face the Thundering Herd for the first time since a victory in December 2014 in Jonesboro.

ASU originally was scheduled to play in the Ole Miss Classic, which was canceled Monday because of positive covid-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men's basketball program.

WBC women suffer road loss

The Williams Baptist College women's team lost to No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) 101-73 in McKenzie, Tenn., on Tuesday. Tasia Bland led the Lady Eagles with 16 points and 8 rebounds, Kaitlyn Thomas had 14 points and 6 rebounds off the bench, while Taylor Freeman and Reesa Hampton added 13 points each.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Jansen, Maher honored

University of Arkansas at Little Rock outside hitter Laura Jansen and libero Leigh Maher earned postseason honors from the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday, as did Arkansas State University outside hitter Kendahl Davenport.

Jansen was named first team all-conference after ranking third nationally in points (332.5), total kills (291) and total attacks (272), and ranking 12th nationally in service aces (21) and total digs (272).

Maher, a junior transfer from LSU, earned second team all-conference and was named the conference's newcomer of the year. She ranked third nationally in total digs (402) and digs per set (5.66), as well as 21st nationally in service aces (17). Maher is the third Trojans player to be named the Newcomer of the Year, and the first since Amy Hafner in 2007.

Davenport, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Missouri State who is originally from Maumelle, earned a second team all-conference selection. She was third on the team in points (163.0) and total kills (102) while leading the team with a .321 hitting percentage.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services