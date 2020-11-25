Troopers: Rollover crash on I-40 kills Russellville man

A 63-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and died after a rollover crash on Interstate 40 in Pope County on Tuesday, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near London, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police. Stephen R. Sadler was driving east when his vehicle left the road on the right side and traveled down the ditch line, the report states.

Troopers said Sadler’s vehicle overturned twice, ejecting him, before it came to a stop on its roof.

Conditions were wet and rainy at the time of the crash, the report states.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 565 people have died so far this year as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads.