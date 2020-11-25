Victim identified in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman who died in a Saturday morning apartment fire has been identified as 21-year-old Hannah Shuster.

Fire Marshal Jeremy Ashley said the cause of death is undetermined. Ashley said the Fire Department is waiting on a report from the state medical examiner before releasing additional information.

Shuster died and two men were injured in the fire in an apartment at 601 W. Center St., which was reported at 3:16 a.m. Saturday. The two men were initially taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. One was transferred to a hospital in Little Rock. The three were trapped inside one of the apartments on the second floor of the two-story building, according to Ashley.

Firefighters entered the apartment through a window and the front door.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Most of the damage was concentrated in two units on the second floor, but the entire structure was rendered unlivable, Ashley said Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.