Woman drowns after vehicle submerges in Garland County pond, authorities say

by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 10:36 a.m.
A 65-year-old woman drowned in Garland County after the vehicle she was riding in became submerged in a pond, authorities said Tuesday.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call from a woman in the 300 block of Herrmann Trail who said she saw a vehicle with a passenger inside submerged in the pond near her home, a sheriff's office news release states.

Two people were able to remove the unresponsive woman from the vehicle and administered CPR, authorities said. Deputies, first responders from the Fountain Lake Fire Department and LifeNet personnel came to the scene, but were unable to revive the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

"We believe the fatality was accidental," Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick told The Sentinel-Record Tuesday.

Information about how the vehicle became submerged in the pond wasn’t immediately available.

