Wynne, Texarkana throw records out

Texarkana and Wynne enter Friday's Class 5A quarterfinal game with undefeated records.

But Wynne Coach Van Paschal doesn't believe the Yellowjackets' 10-0 record nor the Razorbacks' 7-0 mark matter much when the teams meet at Yellowjacket Stadium in Wynne.

"We don't look at the records," Paschal said. "You can throw out the records in the playoffs. It's about who the last man standing is. Your backs are against the wall."

Texarkana missed four games this season because of opponents' covid-19 situations (Texarkana, Texas; Pine Bluff Dollarway; Hot Springs; and De Queen).

Coach Barry Norton hasn't used the off weeks as an excuse for his team. In fact, the Razorbacks have been resilient, he said.

"I couldn't be more proud of our kids with how they've dealt with everything," Norton said. "We've made the most of it."

Wynne played its first game last Friday since Oct. 30 and took care of Maumelle 38-6. Sophomore fullback Allen Jones ran for 154 yards. Senior quarterback Marterious Ross accounted for two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing).

Paschal credited the Yellowjackets' offensive line for the victory against the Hornets.

"We won the line of scrimmage up front," he said.

Texarkana won 20-14 at Morrilton on Friday. Senior running back Torie Blair finished with 238 yards on 34 carries, and classmate Eric Flowers, a linebacker, had 12 tackles and blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Norton said all three phases -- offense, defense and special teams -- have been working for Texarkana.

"In each phase, every kid has an opportunity to contribute," Norton said. "We'll do whatever we have to do to win a ballgame."

Wynne has allowed 11.6 points per game, and only Batesville has scored 20 points against the Yellowjackets this season in a 49-20 on Oct. 16.

The Yellowjackets' defense is solid, Norton said, but he knows the Razorbacks have to find a way to limit Wynne's triple-option offense.

"It's so good," Norton said. "It puts pressure on you. You have to have great discipline against them. They do a tremendous job with this offense. They have a great command of the offense."

Blair has led Texarkana's offense throughout the season. He's had six 200-yard games, including a 209-yard, 2-touchdown performance against Alma in a play-in round game Nov. 13.

"He's been extremely valuable to us," Norton said. "He's willing to do what it takes for us to win. He's our bell cow. We'll find more ways to get him the ball."

Paschal said Blair will be a good challenge for the Yellowjackets' defense.

"Their tailback [Blair] is the best one we've seen this year," Paschal said. "He can get low to the ground and can cut on a dime. He can be tough to bring down."

Friday's winner will face Pulaski Academy or Magnolia in the Class 5A semifinals Dec. 4. Wynne is trying to reach its first state championship game since 2016, while Texarkana hasn't played in a state title game since 2007 when it was a member of Class 6A.

But first things first.

"It's going to be a tough game," Paschal said. "I can see why it's one of the best games in the state."