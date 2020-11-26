32 'fidget blankets' delivered to veterans

Within one week of learning that the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System needed lap "fidget blankets," the United States Daughters of 1812 delivered 32 blankets.

The donations were made possible by the Women in God's Service (WinGS) ministry at Village Bible Church and friends plus donations.

WinGS requested two of their friends, experts in crafting the blankets, to assist, and the women were able to complete 24 unique blankets in six days, according to a news release.

The remaining eight blankets were purchased using funds donated to U.S.D. 1812, which has members in the Pine Bluff area.

The blankets, sometimes referred to as "busy blankets," have attachments to keep restless fingers busy, touching and playing with items consisting of anything that can keep the hands moving, such as zippers, Velcro or other closures, textured articles, ring of keys, ribbons, buttons or ties.

"The blanket provides sensory and tactile stimulation for the restless hands of someone with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, ADD, or an autism spectrum disability," according to the release. "Items need to be tightly anchored to the blanket. Attachments with interesting and varying textures and weight also can capture the attention of patients to ease their anxiety and nervousness."

When patients are stressed or anxious, it can often be seen in their hands.

"They tend to pull at their clothes or bedding, rub their skin, wring their hands and twist their fingers when they are upset, afraid or agitated. These behaviors are how they deal with their discomfort. According to experts, sensory therapy, including the use of 'fidget blankets' can soothe patients by keeping their hands busy. Patients experience a calming and stimulating activity," according to the release.

The blankets will be used for veterans at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center to improve safety and support veterans cared for or hospitalized in Little Rock.

Anyone interested in supporting volunteer opportunities to make fidget blankets or donations can contact the voluntary services program at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, 501-257-3288. CAVHS serves central and southern Arkansas.