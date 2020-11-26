Across globe call rises for end of violence against women

Orange-colored paper shoes representing victims of violence are displayed on a road Wednesday in La Paz, Bolivia, during a demonstration marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. (AP/Juan Karita)

BRUSSELS -- In a global push to end violence against women, activists held rallies Wednesday, and world leaders called for action to stop the abuse, which worsened because of the pandemic this year.

Protests from France to Ukraine were held on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to draw attention to domestic violence in what is an uphill struggle to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their partners and close relatives.

In Rome, the office of the prime minister was being lit in red, and red banners tumbled from trade union offices in Florence to demand an end to violence against women. Italy was a hotbed for covid-19 infections this year, forcing the government to impose lockdowns to keep the virus out. In an unintended consequence, domestic violence cases began to grow.

"Because of the restrictions, we involuntarily created profound distress," that led to increased episodes of domestic violence and femicide, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a parliamentary discussion on Italy's long-standing problem with violence against women.

The Italian Health Ministry, citing data from national statistics agency ISTAT, said calls to domestic violence hot lines shot up during the lockdown, registering a 75% increase compared with the same period in 2019. Between March and June, calls and text messages to the anti-violence number more than doubled during the same period, to 119.6%

Together with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Conte signed a joint declaration vowing to accelerate measures to stamp out violence against women, which they called "an invisible pandemic."

Even if detailed statistics were hard to come by, organizations and countries, from the United Nations to the European Union, France and Britain, all said the pandemic has so far been an additional opportunity for men to mistreat women.

In Ukraine, the Femen feminist activist group staged a topless protest outside the president's office before being dragged away.

"We want to illustrate the situation with women's rights in Ukrainian society -- unprotected from any violence. We think the violence against women is a human rights violation, Femen activist Anya Alian said.

U.N. agency UNAIDS said "evidence shows that the covid-19 pandemic has resulted in significant increases in gender-based violence in nearly all countries," especially for women trapped at home with their abusers.

"Men's violence against women is also a pandemic -- one that pre-dates the virus and will outlive it," said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of the U.N. Women agency. "Last year alone, 243 million women and girls experienced sexual or physical violence from their partner. This year, reports of increased domestic violence, cyberbullying, child marriages, sexual harassment and sexual violence have flooded in," she said.

Pope Francis marked the day by tweeting: "Too often women are offended, mistreated, raped and forced to prostitute themselves. ... If we want a better world, a home of peace and not a courtyard of war, we all must do much more for the dignity of each woman."

France's government sealed a deal with TikTok to encourage young people to report abuse through the social network. World soccer governing body FIFA announced an awareness campaign.

France's deal with TikTok is among multiple measures it has taken since a national reckoning over domestic violence last year prompted by an unusually high number of women killed by their husbands, boyfriends or former partners. Activists say more needs to be done.

France's minister for equal rights, Elisabeth Moreno, said that reports of domestic violence registered with the government rose 42% during France's first virus lockdown in the spring, and have risen 15% since a new lockdown was imposed nearly a month ago. Given that most people don't report such abuse, the real rise is believed to be higher.

In Britain, the Office for National Statistics said police recorded 259,324 domestic abuse offenses between March and June, an increase of 18% compared with the same period in 2018. The charity Refuge said the number of people calling its domestic abuse hot line was 65% higher between April and June than in the first three months of the year, before the pandemic lockdown.

"These appalling statistics show endemic levels of domestic abuse," Labor Party crime spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said. "The covid crisis didn't create this scar on our society, but it has made the situation even worse."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield, Jill Lawless, Sylvia Hui and Barry Hatton of The Associated Press.

The hand-painted faces of women decorate small pillows before being made into key rings by Erika Martinez, which she sells to raise money while living with her daughter inside Mexico’s Human Rights Commission (CNDH) office, which has been converted into a refuge for victims of gender violence like Martinez and her daughter, after women’s rights activists occupied it three months ago months in Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Martinez, who said she suffered sexual abuse when she was 10-years-old but was never reported by her parents, started selling doll faces last year and since then they have come to identify their carriers as supportive of feminism. Martinez said her daughter also became a victim of sexual abuse by her brother-in-law three years ago when her daughter was just 7, but that her attacker remains free despite, her reporting it to authorities. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Women take part in a demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Posters of women victims of domestic violence are pictured at the Saint Michel fountain Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Paris. With domestic violence on the rise amid the pandemic, activists are holding protests Wednesday from France to Turkey and world dignitaries are trying to find ways to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their partners. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A young girl shows a banner reading "women are not a toy" during a demonstration on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Police detain an activist from Ukrainian female rights organization "Femen" on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as she protested naked in front of the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Writing on her chest reads "Istanbul". Femen is demanding the Ukrainian authorities to ratify the Istanbul Convention on the protection of women. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A policeman adjusts South African flags to half-mast outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. South Africa declared five days of mourning starting today to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and gender-based violence.. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Police detain an activist from Ukrainian female rights organization "Femen" on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women as she protested naked in front of the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Femen is demanding the Ukrainian authorities to ratify the Istanbul Convention on the protection of women. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A woman show a banner reading "alive, free and without debts" during a demonstration on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)