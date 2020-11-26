ASU men to start Friday

Arkansas State University's season opener against Coppin State, which was scheduled for today, has been canceled because of covid-19 issues and contact tracing within the Coppin State program.

The Red Wolves will now begin their season Friday with a 3 p.m. Central tipoff against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, W.Va.

ASU originally was scheduled to play in the Ole Miss Classic, which was canceled Monday because of positive covid-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men's basketball program.