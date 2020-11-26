Center unveils month's events

Chaney Jewell, curator with the Arts and Science for Southeast Arkansas, prepares the pieces for the “Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters” exhibit on view through Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial)

A Billy Jeter concert and a fun day making snowflakes are among activities planned at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., in December.

Virtual Live@5 Concert with Billy Jeter -- Dec. 4

Billy Jeter will perform a livestreamed concert from 5-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/

"Jeter was born in the Mississippi Delta in 1955 and was exposed to a blend of rock 'n' roll and Delta blues," according to a news release. "Touches of Ozark and Rocky Mountain's vibrant music with hints of Irish folk are felt in his songs and melds perfectly to today's bluegrass and folk music."

A virtual donation box will be available to accept contributions. Donations will go toward supporting ASC's programming.

This performance is part of ASC's monthly Live@5 concert series focused on jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors. Details: asc701.org/live-at-5/.

Family FunDay: Borax Crystal Snowflakes -- Dec. 12

The Arts & Science Center is creating science-based activities during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12.

Participants can create borax crystal ornaments this holiday season in either an in-person or online session.

Visitors can secure a spot by registering at asc701.org/second-saturday-family-funday/, or calling 870-536-3375. Walk-ins are also welcome. In person sessions will be limited to 10 people per time slot, according to the release.

For those who prefer limited contact, free "take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants can follow Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan on facebook.com/asc701/ at 1 p.m. during an instructional video.

Second Saturday Family FunDay is sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation, Inc.

ASC EXHIBITIONS

The Arts & Science Center invites the public to visit its exhibition spaces. Visitors can come in person, limited to 10 at a time, or view displays online at asc701.org/virtual-exhibitions. Visitors can request a reservation by calling 870-536-3375. Walk-ins welcome.

Entry to view artwork from Arkansas artists, artists from the Delta, and African-American artists is free year-round, provided by donations from community members and exhibition sponsors.

Current exhibitions include:

"Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice" by Rex DeLoney

This exhibition highlights the many ways Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues such as boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality. This exhibition is on display through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

"Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters"

View a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and '40s political and social climate with ASC's exhibition, "Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters." Walters' renderings are a part of ASC's permanent collection and are on view through Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

"The Female Gaze"

ASC celebrates artworks created by women depicting women in "The Female Gaze." These works are a part of ASC's permanent collection and are on display through Saturday, May 15, 2021. Featured artists include Camille Billops, Kathe Kollwitz, Cynthia Marks and Delita Martin.

"Brothers by One" is sponsored by Simmons Bank, Explore Pine Bluff, and UA-Little Rock Public Radio. "Ballots & Laughs" is made possible in part by a mini-grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. "The Female Gaze" is sponsored by Explore Pine Bluff.

Details: asc701.org.

