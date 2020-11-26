Congress expects change in strategy for fighting virus

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) addresses a news conference following the Democratic policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON -- Congress is bracing for President-elect Joe Biden to move beyond the Trump administration's state-by-state approach to the covid-19 crisis and build out a national strategy to fight the pandemic and distribute the eventual vaccine.

The incoming administration's approach reflects Democrats' belief that a more comprehensive plan, some of it outlined in the House's $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill, is needed to get the pandemic under control. Republicans have resisted big spending but agree that additional funding is needed. With the nation on edge but a vaccine in sight, the complicated logistics of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans raise the stakes on the major undertaking.

"We have an incredible challenge on our hands," said Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, which is approaching the anniversary of its first reported case of the virus last January.

A vaccine can only go so far without a distribution plan, Murray warned. "A vaccine can sit on a shelf. A vaccination is what we're talking about," she said.

As Congress weighs a new round of covid-19 relief, federal officials say doses of the vaccine could begin shipping within a day of Food and Drug Administration approval. Three pharmaceutical manufacturers -- Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca -- have announced early results. But the rollout faces a patchwork of state plans, a transitioning White House and potential backlash from vaccine skeptics, despite the rising U.S. death toll of nearly 260,000 people.

Biden said Tuesday on NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt" that his team has started meeting with covid-19 officials at the White House on how to "get from a vaccine being distributed to a person being able to get vaccinated."

States submitted draft vaccination planning documents last month, but not all of them have made full plans public. Private Capitol Hill briefings by officials from Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine effort, left some lawmakers fuming last week over what they called a lack of coordination with Biden's camp.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that his department "immediately" started working with Biden's staff after the General Services Administration formally acknowledged the election results.

Azar said he wanted to ensure Biden's transition would be "in the spirit of looking out for the health and well-being of the American people and, in particular, saving lives through this covid-19 pandemic."

From the start, the pandemic has reflected the two parties' approaches, with the Trump administration largely outsourcing many decisions to the states and Democrats pressing for a more nationalized strategy.

In Congress, Republicans largely rejected as excessive the $2 trillion-plus House bill from Democrats. They prefer their own $500 billion Senate effort, saying states and cities can tap funding from previous relief legislation. Senate Democrats blocked that bill twice, calling it insufficient.

Biden's campaign called for $25 billion for the vaccine to "guarantee it gets to every American, cost-free." That's similar to the amount included in both the House and the Senate bills, through different strategies, and Congress previously mandated that a vaccine be free. With fresh legislation stalled, it's uncertain whether states will have the resources needed once the FDA approves a vaccine.

During a conference call with governors this week, Azar and other health officials fielded a variety of questions. Governors were seeking guidance on which populations they should prioritize for the vaccines and whether there was a list of pharmacies available to administer the two-dose regimens, according to a readout of the call provided by the office of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington.

Blaire Bryant, who oversees health care policy at the National Association of Counties, said a national strategy for communicating vaccine information to the public and providing the funding to make vaccinations equitable are vital.

"We're in uncharted territory," she said. "The more information, the more guidance we can get from the federal level, the better."

Information for this article was contributed by Candice Choi and Rachel La Corte of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo University of Utah student Andrew Goaslind takes a rapid COVID-19 test in Salt Lake City. Congress is bracing for President-elect Joe Biden to move beyond the Trump administration’s state-by-state approach to the COVID-19 crisis and build out a national strategy to fight the pandemic and distribute the eventual vaccine. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)