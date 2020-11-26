Governor makes commission picks

The state commission that reviews the job applications, promotions and disciplining of Arkansas troopers will get two new members, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

Hutchinson said he intends to appoint Murray Benton Sr., a businessman from Jonesboro, and Ken Reeves, an attorney from Harrison, to the Arkansas State Police Commission, touting their experience Wednesday in a news release.

"Our state police deserve the highest quality of service, and I have no doubt that Murray's proven leadership in business and his community will serve him well," Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Ken's legal background and experience working with law enforcement will be an asset to the State Police Commission," Hutchinson said in a statement. "He is a lifelong Arkansan committed to public service. I am confident he will be an outstanding addition to the Commission."

Benton has been president of Mid South Sales, an oil company in Jonesboro, for over 30 years and also serves on a number of boards and commissions, including the board of the Baptist Memorial Health Care System and the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission. Benton will replace his father, Bill Benton, on the commission and will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in 2023.

"It is such an honor to be included in this group of amazing commissioners," Benton said in a statement. "I'm grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me and for the opportunity to serve our Arkansas State Police. I'll give 110% in every aspect of this role."

Reeves, who worked as the vice president and general counsel at FedEx Freight Inc., will take over for Jane Christenson on the commission and will serve until at least 2028 when his term expires. Reeves previously served on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"In my years as a practicing attorney, I have had an excellent relationship with city, county, and state law enforcement," Reeves said in a statement. "I believe very strongly in the rule of law. I admire the commission and their service to the State Police and look forward to joining this fine tradition."

The State Police Commission is responsible for reviewing the job applications, promotion, demotion and disciplining of state troopers. The commission is made up of seven members with at least one from each of Arkansas' four congressional districts and three at-large members. Members of the commission are appointed by the governor, with the approval of the Senate, and serve seven-year terms.