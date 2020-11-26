Hogs land hard hitting safety

Arkansas acting head coach Barry Odom, center, watches a stadium video monitor after Florida scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A few days after reopening his recruiting, former South Carolina safety pledge Jayden Johnson committed to Arkansas.

Johnson, 6-2, 205 pounds, of Cedartown, Ga., chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Virginia and others. He is expected to be a midterm graduate and enroll at Arkansas in January.

Johnson committed to the Gamecocks in June, but reopened his recruiting Tuesday. South Carolina fired coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15.

Cedartown coach Jamie Abrams said Johnson is a key reason why the Bulldogs clinched the Region 7-4A championship, the school’s first title since 2001.

“He does a little bit of everything for us,” Abrams said. “On offense, he’s lined up at quarterback, he’s played receiver, he plays running back, and defensively he’s played corner and safety. He returns kicks and returns punts and he’s pretty much on all our special teams. He does a little bit of everything. I think that will serve him well as he progresses as a player.”

Johnson, who was recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, has rushed 48 times for 347 yards and 5 touchdowns, and has 17 receptions for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 games.

He has 17 tackles, 3 interceptions, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble on defense.

Johnson, an ESPN 3-star prospect, has returned 7 kickoffs for 128 yards and 2 punts for 12 yards.

He has a 290-pound bench press, 310 power clean and 475 squat.

Abrams thinks Johnson can also play cornerback at the next level.

“I think he could do either one,” Abrams said. “Especially the guys that are playing the tall corners.”

Johnson is Arkansas’ 20th commitment for the 2021 class.