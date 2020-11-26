• Emily Bugg, 33, and Billy Lewis, 34, who tied the knot at Chicago's City Hall after the coronavirus pandemic crashed their wedding plans, decided to use their non-refundable $5,000 catering deposit to provide 200 Thanksgiving dinners for people with severe mental illness.

• Mackenzie Fierceton, 23, who as a child bounced among foster homes and often slept on the couches of friends in the St. Louis area before graduating from high school in Creve Coeur, Mo., has been named a 2021 Rhodes scholar, earning a four-year scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.

• Rob Adams, 49, of Riverton, Utah, now a successful real estate agent who as a child experienced homelessness and lived in the back of a pickup, started Thanksgiving's Heroes, a nonprofit that this year gave away 2,500 food boxes -- each filled with a feast weighing 53 pounds.

• Dante McCluney of Newark, N.J., a former security guard, along with two other men, is charged in the theft of more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino in what a prosecutor described as "something out of the 1930s."

• Jason Kessler, the primary organizer of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that turned violent and who has pleaded guilty to assault and battery, has been denied a concealed handgun permit, Virginia court records show.

• H. "Butch" Browning, Louisiana's state fire marshal, called the effort by 64-year-old Gwendolyn Theus "admirable and heartbreaking" after the home health nurse was overcome by smoke and died as she worked to save a 71-year-old paraplegic patient from a house fire in Delhi.

• Justice Lusk, 21, of Stone Mountain, Ga., is being held without bail, facing three felony murder counts in the shootings of three men at a house on a cul-de-sac in Lawrenceville, police said.

• Ellen Kalish, a wildlife rehabilitator in Saugerties, N.Y., posted a video on social media showing her releasing Rockefeller, the tiny female saw-whet owl first thought to be a male, who was found a week ago in the Christmas tree being set up at Manhattan's Rockefeller Center.