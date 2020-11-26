Land of Lights shines after lot of hard work

Visitors drive to the exit of the 1.3-mile Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends along the riverfront at Regional Park in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

The beginning of the Christmas season isn't necessarily defined by a specific date. Some retailers begin putting out Christmas displays that compete with Halloween merchandise for floor space, and the grumbling that Thanksgiving gets lost in the shuffle is a time-honored refrain.

Suffice it to say that the beginning of the Christmas season is often as much an individual thing as a date on the calendar, the turn of the season, or the first sign of Christmas lights going up in the neighborhood or a shopkeeper's display window.

For some, however, the beginning of the Christmas season is kicked off by a magical nighttime drive through Pine Bluff's Regional Park where visitors are treated to the sight of more than 260 individual lighting displays, each one sponsored by an area business, family or individual. The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends stretches out for approximately 1.3 miles alongside the Arkansas River, and ranges from the small and intimate to the ornate and lavish, depicting Santa Claus and his reindeer, Nativity scenes, toy soldiers, ice skaters, carolers, sleigh rides and depictions of local landmarks lit up in the holiday spirit.

Since 1997, the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends has been kicking off the holiday season for thousands of visitors, both local and from around the state, and is said to be the largest lighting display of its kind in Arkansas.

Of course, as magical as it may feel passing through Pine Bluff's wonderland of lights, the process of making it happen requires hard work, money and planning.

Kerry Battles, director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association and event manager at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, said getting all of the displays in place, powered up, double- and triple-checked to make sure all of the lights are working, and finally, opening to the public, takes a lot of attention to detail as well.

Power to the displays runs up an electric bill totaling some $4,500 each season, and Battles said he has to budget between $6,000 and $7,000 for light bulbs alone.

In addition to two seasonal employees who work to prepare the lighting display in November and the city's Independence Day fireworks display in July, Battles said inmates from the Department of Corrections Regional Maintenance Unit were provided to assist with the task.

"We've been out here approximately three weeks," he said. "Generally, we have 30 workers from the ADC Regional Maintenance Unit that come out and help us. This year we only had eight, so we had those eight workers and my three staff members so we've been boots on the ground with everybody touching something, as they say."

Battles said the reduction of workers has made the work more intense, but even so the nature of the work brings a sense of joy to those involved.

"Everybody's got to step up and do their part, but everybody's happy to do it," he said. "They enjoy coming out here, and I enjoy doing it as well. It's just an uplifting time for the city."

And, Battles said, the work doesn't stop with the opening of the display.

Wednesday morning, nearly a full week after the lighting display was opened to the public, Battles said he was at Regional Park taking care of any number of details that required his attention.

"We're still a work in progress," Battles said. "We're at work out here now trying to tinker a bit. We've still got a few electrical issues going on, but overall, we're happy about it."

Those electrical issues delayed the opening of the display by two days after it was discovered that flooding along the Arkansas River in 2019 had caused corrosion inside some of the electrical boxes that power the displays that only became apparent when the power was turned on and more than half of the display remained dark. Battles said Entergy Arkansas was notified and sent crews out to the site to repair the damage and get the lights on.

Finally, last Thursday, two days after the scheduled Nov. 17 opening, the damage was mostly repaired, the electricity restored, and the lighting display was opened for its first visitors.

Battles said the late opening was definitely noticed by visitors who, disappointed at seeing the park not opened as scheduled, contacted him to find out what the problem was.

"I got a few phone calls," he said, "but I just explained the situation of the safety standpoint with only 40% of the park lit at that time, I didn't deem it safe to have anyone out here."

Battles said Regional Park, a recreational mecca for the area during the day, takes on a different personality at night as the animals that make their home in the park emerge from their daytime hideaways.

"When you first turn on the lights at night you'll see the animals kind of scatter and skirt, the deer and other animals who come out in the darkness," he said. "I was concerned that you might catch a dark patch, and there be something in the road that you run up on because you don't see it, or heaven forbid someone actually get out of their car and get hurt."

Battles said that during the run of the display, which is open every evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. through Dec. 31, people are not allowed to get out of their vehicles along the route.

But even with the electrical problems causing a delay, a shortage of help, and any of the myriad other details that had to be worked out, Battles and his crew were able to construct the displays and open the park to visitors using a combination of hard work, determination and experience.

And perhaps just a little bit of magic as well. After all, it is Christmas.

A display at the entrance to Pine Bluff's Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends Christmas display welcomes visitors on behalf of Mayor Shirley Washington, the City Council and Pine Bluff residents. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)