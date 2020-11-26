Pittman hoping for next week

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he is hopeful the Razorbacks will have enough players return from covid-19 quarantine and injury in order to play next week. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman sounded confident Wednesday morning the Razorbacks could get the end of their season back on course next week after Saturday's scheduled game at Missouri was derailed due to covid-19 testing and tracing and injury issues in the program.

"We're certainly hoping that we can get our players back -- by injury, by covid, by quarantine -- and we're very positive that we'll be able to play next week," Pittman said on the weekly SEC teleconference.

"Assuming the SEC ... gives us a game next week or if we go on [December] the 12th and 19th, whatever they decide to do."

Arkansas fell below the established minimum of 53 available scholarship players this week when a combination of coronavirus tests, quarantining, injuries and other issues were taken into account.

The SEC has asked its 14 member institutions to be flexible with scheduling throughout the season, and that could come into play for the Razorbacks to finish up with games against No. 1 Alabama and Missouri during the final three playing dates.

Pittman said he expected word from the SEC by Friday on how their final two games will be scheduled.

"We just didn't have the numbers to play and I'm thankful the criteria was set way before the season started," Pittman said of Saturday's postponement. "I'm thankful for the SEC to allow us to postpone our game and reschedule it."

Pittman gave further insight into when the coronavirus outbreak developed in the program.

"We got hit pretty hard last Thursday," he said. "The Thursday before ... our Florida game. We had enough to play. But through the week those things hit you and anytime you start getting close to numbers it becomes very, very stressful."

No new positives

Sam Pittman said Tuesday's testing numbers for the football program were good.

"We got our results back today and we were 100 percent negative, so that was a good thing," Pittman said.

The 100 percent negative does not mean the Razorbacks have no positive cases on the team.

"There were no positives on the ones that were tested," Pittman said to clarify. "I mean, you're not going to test a guy who has already tested positive. So you're not going to quarantine a guy twice. You can, but you've got to wait 14 days."

Practice plan

The team's personnel shortage, lack of a game on Saturday and the Thanksgiving holiday teamed up to alter the practice plan this week.

Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks have watched film on and prepared for each of their final two games against Alabama and Missouri, whichever order they take place. Otherwise, they have taken the physical component out of practice.

"We're going to give our kids off the rest of the week after this walkthrough today and they will be back on Sunday," Pittman said on the SEC teleconference.

During the early part of the week, the Razorbacks haven't had enough healthy players to conduct a proper practice.

"You can't get a whole lot accomplished," Pittman said. "We're beat up and we didn't have enough to play. If you don't have enough to play, you probably don't have enough to practice.

"We just didn't have the numbers, to be honest with you. So what we've done is we met. We've met on Alabama and we've met on Missouri. We've had a couple of walk-throughs. So we're trying to get better on ourselves, some technical things and things of that nature, but we have no had physical practices this week."

Radio items

Sam Pittman, speaking on his radio show Tuesday night, said defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall played 100-plus snaps against LSU, with special teams plays added, with between eight and 10 stitches in his thumb.

"Jon Marshall is a man, a full-grown man," Pittman told host Chuck Barrett.

Pittman also said offensive tackle Noah Gatlin went into concussion protocol the week of the Tennessee game. He has not played since, with Dalton Wagner making the last three starts at right tackle.

Pittman also said he thinks the Razorbacks deserve to play in a bowl game. The minimum win requirements have been waived by the NCAA this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the SEC has tie-ins with nine bowls in addition to the ones linked to the College Football Playoff.

"I believe our football team has earned the right to go to a bowl game," he said. "And I'm certainly excited about the opportunity, and I believe we'll have that opportunity."