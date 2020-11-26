POLICE BEAT: Man faces charges in abuse of girl, 16

Man faces charges in abuse of girl, 16

Jacksonville police arrested a man Tuesday night suspected of sexually exploiting a minor for a decade, according to a report.

The 16-year-old victim told a family member that Erwin Hernandez, 25, had been raping her since she was 6 years old, and told police interviewers the same, the report said.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with feonly rape. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where bail was set at $250,000.

North Little Rock man arrested after shots reported

A North Little Rock man was arrested on accusations of shooting at a person Tuesday, according to a report.

Officers responded to 1922 Crutcher St. at 4 p.m. where a woman told police Virgil Shelton Jr., 46, shot in the direction of her feet then fled into an apartment, the report said.

Shelton had a search waiver on file, and police found a bullet casing outside and a firearm in the felon’s property, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Car reported stolen; driver taken to jail

North Little Rock police arrested a man Monday night on drug charges during a traffic stop related to a stolen vehicle, according to a report.

At 8 p.m. near the Walmart at 4450 E. McCain Blvd., officers stopped a Ford Fiesta that had been reported stolen. The driver, Gregory Robinson, 30, told police he had borrowed the car from his boss, the report said.

The owner of the vehicle reiterated that the vehicle was stolen by Robinson, and police detained Robinson while finding marijuana, methamphetamine and buspirone on him, according to the report.

Robinson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is not on the jail’s roster. He is charged with felony possession of schedule II drugs, felony possession of marijuana and felony theft by receiving.