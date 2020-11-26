Prime-time game moved to Sunday

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to play the Baltimore Ravens after the game was moved Wednesday because of covid-19 concerns with the Ravens. (AP/Matt Stamey)

Tonight's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been switched to Sunday because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 12:15 p.m. Central on NBC. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC's prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/covid-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," the Ravens said in a statement.

"Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday's game."

The game -- assuming it is played on Sunday -- means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 3.

This isn't the first time the Steelers have been forced to adjust their schedule because of covid-19 issues with opponents. Their trip to Nashville on Oct. 4 to face the Titans turned into an unexpected bye week when Tennessee was hit with an outbreak.

The tweak forced the Steelers to play 13 consecutive weeks to end the regular season. They had hoped for at least a mini-break by playing on Thanksgiving -- the franchise's first-ever home game in Pittsburgh on the holiday -- and then getting the weekend off before starting the home stretch.

Instead, they find themselves adjusting on the fly once again.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn't exactly thrilled with the development.

"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can't get their covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh," he posted on social media.

The silver lining for Smith-Schuster is that it gives him a few extra days for the right leg he tweaked during a freak play in Jacksonville -- when he twisted his leg after stepping on a penalty flag -- to get ready for the Ravens.

Coach Mike Tomlin has praised his team's ability to stay light on its feet in adapting to the covid-19 pandemic as part of their success. The Steelers were hit with their own covid-19 scare earlier this month when tight end Vance McDonald tested positive following a victory over Dallas, forcing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a handful of teammates to self-quarantine before facing the Bengals. Roethlisberger ended up playing and throwing four touchdowns in an easy victory.

Roethlisberger shrugged on Tuesday when asked if it was right for the Steelers to face the Ravens without Baltimore being able to practice as a precaution.

"This is just an unusual year when it comes to everything we have to do, that everyone has to do. We saw it early, obviously, with the Titans game, byes, all these kinds of things," he said. "What are you going to do? You just have to do what they tell you and go play ball."

