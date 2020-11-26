Suspects in slaying are arrested in Little Rock

ASHDOWN -- Two suspects in an Ashdown homicide have been arrested in Little Rock.

Chekela Johnson and Corey Garfield were arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder, according to the Ashdown Police Department.

The charges are connected to the Oct. 6 killing of Dennis Graves, 48, of Ashdown.

Information on the suspects' whereabouts was obtained by Ashdown detectives and they were taken into custody with the help of the Little Rock police and the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team.

Officers in Ashdown responded about 8:30 p.m. Oct.6 to reports of gunfire on Byrne Street near Little River Memorial Hospital.

Graves was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was taken by ambulance to the Little River hospital, where he died.