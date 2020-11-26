Washington, Dallas playing for East lead

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passing during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Alex Smith and Andy Dalton have 25 years of experience as NFL quarterbacks combined but just one Thanksgiving start between them.

The veterans whose teams didn't expect them to be in charge of the Washington and Dallas offenses when the season started will meet today at the home of the Cowboys.

And that's not the only improbable storyline. Despite both clubs being 3-7, the winner will be in first place in the NFC East for at least a few days, longer if Philadelphia loses on Monday night.

Smith was days away from a second career Thanksgiving start two years ago when Washington played at Dallas. But his horrific, career-threatening leg injury came the Sunday before against Houston.

Smith's first appearance since that day was in Week 5 this year, followed by the 36-year-old's first start two games ago after an injury to Kyle Allen, who took Dwayne Haskins' job earlier this season, and his first victory last Sunday against Cincinnati.

"An opportunity like this doesn't get any cooler than this week to play on Thanksgiving," said Smith, who lost his other Thanksgiving start for San Francisco against Baltimore nine years ago. "It has special meaning for me, especially considering two years ago and on the eve of this game was when everything happened. It's crazy to come a full circle."

Dalton's Thanksgiving debut comes four days after he helped end a four-game losing streak with his first win as the Dallas quarterback, 31-28 over Minnesota.

The former Cincinnati starter replaced Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a broken ankle, before missing two consecutive games himself. The first was because of a concussion sustained in Washington's 25-3 win in Week 7, the second after a positive covid-19 test.

"I'm very happy for the offense and Andy, him being away," Coach Mike McCarthy said. "He really gave us the ability to stay with the run and the pass. That's the way we want to play."

