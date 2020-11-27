Arts Center offering storybook videos online to teachers, parents

Lili Jennings, Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas volunteer, reads from “Green Eggs and Ham.” (Special to The Commercial)

The children's stories are a perfect blend of whimsy and rhythm, full of charming, fanciful characters full blown to life. The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Book Read-Alouds are not so much as performances of bedtime stories, but rely on actors to propel a fast-paced, read-out-loud version that's often framed in a comical and child-relatable format.

Rachel Miller, ASC executive director, said, "Instead of someone reading a book aloud like you frequently see on social media, these storybook videos are little productions."

So far, ASC has recorded seven videos of classics like "Green Eggs and Ham" written by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, and published in 1960, and the 1969 publication of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle.

Each offers a live experience without losing the emphasis of the written word and the stories are made more fun by readings from ASC theater volunteers and performers like Lili Jennings, Hannah Estes and Angelica Glass who were reading from "Green Eggs and Ham."

The readings were filmed in a variety of settings to accommodate social distancing requirements while cast members of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" ate their way through the props, including Sarah Mitchell eating an apple and Ethan Patterson nibbling on strawberries.

The other equally delightful stories include "Old MacDonald had a Farm," "Say Something," "There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly," "The Very Hungry Worry Monsters," and "The Day the Crayons Quit."

Although appealing to adults who remember many of the stories as children, these can offer parents a break from the demands of a first, second, third and more readings.

"We have area teachers request these videos for their virtual classroom because their students find them entertaining and engaging...The videos are one of our most popular virtual programs," Miller said.

Each is available online and viewing is free.

Isolated but not out-of-touch

The videos were filmed by the performers in private and the entire project was overseen by Lindsey Collins, ASC Theatre Education coordinator.

Collins said, "Kids are already given free reign of their own imaginations when they are reading independently."

This continuing series is a way to get to the heart of the book and, Collins said, while "giving the readers even more personal connection to the book. My hope is that it instills a passion for reading and shows how much fun reading can be."

Theater volunteer, Kayla Lake, coordinated the performers' recording and the submission of their videos, while Collins edited the videos.

Shannon Frazeur , ASC Development assistant, said, "We started doing the stories this past spring in the early days of the lockdown as part of our concerted effort to reach visitors, members and the Southeast Arkansas community virtually."

The Book Read Aloud performers are regular ASC staff, board members and theater volunteers, actors, former interns, the children of volunteers and other supporters, Frazeur said.

Miller said this is one way ASC has worked to "engage our community volunteers, after-school and family program/event participants. It's a very community-centric activity."

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Book Read-Alouds may be viewed online at www.asc701.org/virtual-programming/book-read-alouds.