Baker plays many roles for Saints

Junior Ben Baker (left) plays running back, receiver, safety and kick returner for Shiloh Christian, which hosts Malvern tonight in a Class 4A second-round playoff game. Baker scored two touchdowns last week in a 48-12 victory over DeWitt. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

SPRINGDALE -- Ben Baker ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, played defense, and returned kicks for Shiloh Christian in its playoff win over DeWitt last week.

It was a game the Saints have come to expect from the versatile Baker, a ball of energy who wears No. 13 and rarely comes off the field. At 5-foot-8 Baker can go virtually unnoticed on the field until he's speeding past opponents with the football or converging on them to make plays on defense.

"Ben is one of those players who is extremely explosive," Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said. "We put him at safety, and he makes a lot of plays when the ball is in the air. He tackles well and plays full speed. He has a knack for the football when we put him on offense. He does a really good job of being patient and he's great with his vision. He's able to see those running lanes and he's able to explode through them."

Baker contributed two touchdowns when Shiloh Christian opened the Class 4A state playoffs with a 48-12 victory over DeWitt at Field of Champions Stadium in Springdale. Baker took a short pass from quarterback Eli Wisdom in the first quarter and scooted past defenders for a 28-yard touchdown to give Shiloh Christian a 19-0 lead. He then added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Saints, who led 41-6 at halftime.

The victory earned Shiloh Christian a second-round home game against Malvern (6-5), which stomped Trumann 56-0 last week.

"Malvern's a solid team," Baker said. "Their defensive backs are really good. But I think our offense is really good, too."

Baker flashed his ability as a sophomore with a 66-yard touchdown run when Shiloh Christian beat league-rival Prairie Grove 56-7 and advanced to the state championship game, where the Saints fell 56-28 to Joe T. Robinson. His production is up significantly this year with 262 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns, 5 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, and 395 yards and 2 touchdowns as a special teams return man.

Baker also starts at safety, where he's accumulated 73 tackles with four sacks and an interception for the Saints, who've won seven consecutive since losing 27-26 at Sand Springs (Okla.) Page on Sept. 18.

"We learned from that game we needed to stay strong together and not get lazy," said Baker, who runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash.

Baker is hopeful the Saints receive another chance to winning a state championship after coming up short last year. When the season is over, he'll turn his attention again to baseball, where he's an outfielder and middle infielder for the Saints.

Shiloh Christian played only nine games on the diamond last season before teams sports in Arkansas were shut down because of covid-19 concerns. But his baseball skills are apparent with a combined .310 average that includes 12 doubles, 2 triples, and 21 stolen bases in less than 40 varsity games as a freshman and sophomore.

"Ben is easy to pencil in the lineup because of his ability to play in the outfield and the middle infield," Shiloh Christian baseball Coach Josh Salsbury said. "On offense, Ben has batted lead-off in the lineup all the way to second lead-off. His versatility and athleticism is a coach's dream."